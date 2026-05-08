How rat poison led to Mumbai watermelon deaths: What doctors say about early signs and silent risks

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The deaths of a family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area after consuming watermelon laced with rat poison have once again drawn attention to the deadly impact of rodenticides on the human body. Forensic analysis has confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, in both the watermelon samples and the viscera of the deceased family members.
According to officials and relatives, the family — Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Naseem (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) — fell ill after consuming watermelon late at night and died within hours.
Doctors say zinc phosphide is among the most dangerous poisons routinely available in the market because of the way it reacts inside the body. Dr Tushar Palve, medical superintendent at Cama and Albless Hospital, says, “Once it enters the human body, it reacts with stomach acid and releases phosphine gas, which is highly poisonous. This gas rapidly affects the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. Patients can deteriorate within hours, developing severe vomiting, breathing difficulty, low blood pressure, cardiac toxicity and multi-organ failure.”
Zinc phosphide is not only used in rodenticides but also in pesticides used for farming and grain storage. “Improper handling or contamination of food items can become extremely dangerous because even small quantities can prove fatal in humans. Some reports and past incidents have also highlighted how fruit vendors or storage handlers allegedly use rat-killing substances to prevent rodent infestation in fruit godowns and transport areas. Accidental contamination of fruits or food products with phosphide compounds can have deadly consequences if consumed unknowingly,” he explains.
Phosphide poisoning is particularly dangerous because there is no specific antidote available. “Once phosphine gas is released inside the stomach, it rapidly damages the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, often leading to shock, cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure. Treatment mainly depends on early hospitalisation, intensive monitoring and supportive care, but survival chances reduce significantly in cases of severe exposure,” says Dr Palve.
Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, says rat poison tends to interfere with blood clotting and, therefore, damages vital organs. So, when it is consumed, patients may initially experience nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, or weakness. However, the real danger often appears later when internal bleeding tends to occur silently. “Some people may notice bleeding gums, blood in urine, black stools or unexplained bruising. Severe poisoning can induce breathing difficulty, seizures, shock, multi-organ failure, and even death. Hence, immediate medical attention is required as delayed treatment can become life-threatening within hours or days based on the type of poison consumed,” Dr Agarwal says.
Consuming rat poison can also raise the chances of severe liver injury, especially when toxic chemicals enter the bloodstream and tend to affect the body’s detoxification system, according to Dr Amol R Jadhav, chief liver transplant surgeon and programme director, Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. “The liver plays a major role when it comes to filtering harmful substances, and poisoning can lead to inflammation, liver cell damage, or even acute liver failure in some people. Many patients may develop yellowing of the eyes and skin, persistent vomiting, confusion, fatigue, or even swelling in the abdomen. So, understand that timely diagnosis, liver function monitoring, and emergency treatment are necessary to prevent permanent organ damage and save the patient’s life,” Dr Jadhav says.
Rat poison consumption is a medical emergency because the symptoms may not always appear immediately. Dr Ravindra Zore, a chief intensivist and ICU head at the Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, advises against delay. “Liver failure may require urgent liver transplant. Rat poison tends to take a toll on the nervous system, too, causing confusion, dizziness, seizures, tremors, difficulty speaking, and loss of consciousness. In severe cases, toxic chemicals can also lead to brain swelling, nerve damage or coma because of internal bleeding and reduced oxygen supply to the brain. Patients can suddenly collapse due to internal bleeding, low blood pressure, or even organ failure. Children are particularly vulnerable as small quantities can be highly toxic for them. So, ensure the person gets timely treatment.”
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