How rat poison led to Mumbai watermelon deaths: What doctors say about early signs and silent risks

The deaths of a family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area after consuming watermelon laced with rat poison have once again drawn attention to the deadly impact of rodenticides on the human body. Forensic analysis has confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, in both the watermelon samples and the viscera of the deceased family members.

According to officials and relatives, the family — Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Naseem (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) — fell ill after consuming watermelon late at night and died within hours.

What is zinc phosphide?

Doctors say zinc phosphide is among the most dangerous poisons routinely available in the market because of the way it reacts inside the body. Dr Tushar Palve, medical superintendent at Cama and Albless Hospital, says, “Once it enters the human body, it reacts with stomach acid and releases phosphine gas, which is highly poisonous. This gas rapidly affects the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. Patients can deteriorate within hours, developing severe vomiting, breathing difficulty, low blood pressure, cardiac toxicity and multi-organ failure.”