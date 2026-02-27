How one advertisement hoarding held up Mumbai’s crucial Metro Line 5 for three years — Not anymore

For nearly three years, a five-storey-high advertising hoarding at Kapurbawdi Junction in Thane managed to do what traffic, funding crunches and land acquisition battles often cannot — hold up an entire Metro line.

This month, it finally came down.

In mid-February, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) dismantled the 30-by-40-foot hoarding and demolished three adjoining buildings, clearing the way for work on the last pending pier of Mumbai Metro Line 5’s first phase. With that, the final physical obstacle to completing the Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan corridor has been removed.

The obstruction had stalled construction of Pier 14, even though 97 per cent of the viaduct work had already been completed by early 2025. Officials said the impasse delayed Phase 1 of the project by at least a year.

Before and After (credit: Indian Express) Before and After (credit: Indian Express)

Metro Line 5, currently under construction, will connect Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan and is expected to significantly ease travel to Bhiwandi, a fast-growing logistics, warehousing and data centre hub.

The hoarding — nearly five storeys high — stood directly in the alignment of the elevated corridor at Kapurbawdi, one of Thane’s busiest junctions. Alongside it were the Mahalaxmi Building, Mahavir Building, Jain House and the adjoining Sun City Bar, housing around 40 residential occupants and 29 commercial establishments.

Since 2022, the MMRDA had been negotiating compensation with landowners and occupants while repeatedly urging the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to dismantle the hoarding. The issue was escalated to the Chief Minister’s War Room in 2024.

Officials said much of the land belongs to former Thane mayor Harishchandra Patil. An official said work on the only pending pier was obstructed by the hoarding and three buildings and that convincing owners and occupants at such a prime location took time.

According to MMRDA officials, incomplete land ownership documentation complicated compensation for the structures, hoarding and private land, amounting to around Rs 22 crore. As per the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the compensation amount was deposited with the district collector to be disbursed once eligibility is established.

Officials said that for occupants, demolition meant losing prime property without compensation immediately in hand. While the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) have been rehabilitated and handed over alternate homes and commercial units, the cash component of the rehabilitation is yet to be received by these PAPs. Commercial units have been rehabilitated within Kapurbawdi, while residential occupants have been shifted to Balkum in Thane.

Apart from the buildings, the hoarding itself became a flashpoint. Officials said work could not proceed unless it was dismantled.

They alleged that the Thane Municipal Corporation did not act until December 2025, when a joint demolition plan was finalised. Even after permissions were revoked, the vendor allegedly continued to use the structure in January 2026.

A senior official from the TMC acknowledged the long-standing tussle. “The MMRDA was offering remuneration to the private landowner on which the hoarding and buildings stood on, but issues arose,” the official said. However, the official was not aware of the status of the permissions given to the hoarding. Another TMC official said, “The issue took a while but now it has been resolved by TMC and MMRDA.”

Vicky Patil, son of Harishchandra Patil, said delays were largely due to compensation and rehabilitation concerns. He said that by July the buildings were emptied and the process for land compensation was underway.

With the bottleneck cleared, the MMRDA is targeting a partial opening of Metro Line 5 by the end of 2026.

The first operational stretch is expected to cover six stations between Balkum Naka and Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi. Kapurbawdi will serve as an interchange with Metro Line 4, which is slated to open earlier.

At present, commuters travelling between Thane and Bhiwandi rely largely on shared auto rickshaws charging Rs 40 to Rs 50, with travel times ranging from 45 minutes to over an hour during peak periods. Once operational, the 12-km journey is expected to take around 25 minutes.