How Maharashtra plans to open up

How will levels be decided
- District authorities, after disaggregating the parameters – positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation – for administrative units in its jurisdiction, shall decide which level of restrictions should be imposed.
- In case of Mumbai and suburbs, for which BMC is the disaster management authority, the civic body will decide unlock level.
- In districts like Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Solapur with more than one municipal corporation, district disaster management authority has to work with corporations to decide unlock level.
Level 1
Areas with less than 5% positivity rate and 25% occupancy of oxygen beds.
Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Yavatmal.
Rules
- Shops and malls to operate normally.
- Restaurants, local trains and parks operational.
- Private and government offices, sports, shooting, marriages, funerals, construction, agriculture, gyms, salons, buses, inter-district transport allowed.
Level 2
Areas with less than 5% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy 25&-40%.
Hingoli and Nandurbar.
Rules
- All shops open, normal timings.
- Malls and theatres, gyms and salons to operate at 50% capacity.
- Restaurants will operate at 50% dining capacity.
- Trains for specified categories.
- Parks, private and government offices open.
- 50% cap on gatherings, no cap on funerals.
- No standing passengers in buses, inter-district travel allowed.
Level 3
Areas with 5-10% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy over 40%.
Mumbai, Akola, Amravati, Beed and Palghar.
Rules
- No movement post 5 pm.
- Shops open till 4 pm, malls, theatres closed.
- Restaurants can operate at 50% dining capacity till 4 pm.
- Local trains for essential services employees.
- Private offices open till 4 pm, government office attendance at 50%.
- Film Shooting in bio bubble.
- Social gatherings at 50% attendance, up to 50 people at marriages, 20 at funerals.
- Salons and gyms can operate at 50% capacity.
- In public transport, no standing permitted.
Level 4
Areas with 10-20% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy over 60%.
Kolhapur, Satara and Sindhudurg.
Rules
- No movement post 5 pm, no movement on weekends except emergencies.
- Essential shops open till 4 pm.
- Malls, theatres closed, restaurants can do takeaways.
- Local trains for essential services category.
- Exempted category allowed in private offices, government offices can operate at 25% capacity.
- Social gatherings not allowed, marriages with not more than 25 people, 20 for funerals.
- Salons and gyms, public transport to operate at 50% capacity.
Level 5
Areas with positivity rate of over 20%, oxygen bed occupancy over 75%. This category is theoretical at the moment.
Rules
- No movement at all.
- Essential shops to operate till 4 pm, no curbs on pharmacies.
- Restaurants open for deliveries.
- Trains for only medical personnel.
- Private offices for exempted categories, government offices can operate with 15% attendance.
- Marriages can be attended by family members, funerals by 20 people.
- Public transport at 50% capacity.
