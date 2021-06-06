How Maharashtra plans to open up

A long queue of commuters wait to board a bus in Mankhurd on Saturday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

How will levels be decided District authorities, after disaggregating the parameters – positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation – for administrative units in its jurisdiction, shall decide which level of restrictions should be imposed.

In case of Mumbai and suburbs, for which BMC is the disaster management authority, the civic body will decide unlock level.

In districts like Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Solapur with more than one municipal corporation, district disaster management authority has to work with corporations to decide unlock level. Level 1 Areas with less than 5% positivity rate and 25% occupancy of oxygen beds. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Yavatmal. Rules Shops and malls to operate normally.

Restaurants, local trains and parks operational.

Private and government offices, sports, shooting, marriages, funerals, construction, agriculture, gyms, salons, buses, inter-district transport allowed. Level 2 Areas with less than 5% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy 25&-40%. Hingoli and Nandurbar. Rules All shops open, normal timings.

Malls and theatres, gyms and salons to operate at 50% capacity.

Restaurants will operate at 50% dining capacity.

Trains for specified categories.

Parks, private and government offices open.

50% cap on gatherings, no cap on funerals.

No standing passengers in buses, inter-district travel allowed. Level 3 Areas with 5-10% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy over 40%. Mumbai, Akola, Amravati, Beed and Palghar. Rules No movement post 5 pm.

Shops open till 4 pm, malls, theatres closed.

Restaurants can operate at 50% dining capacity till 4 pm.

Local trains for essential services employees.

Private offices open till 4 pm, government office attendance at 50%.

Film Shooting in bio bubble.

Social gatherings at 50% attendance, up to 50 people at marriages, 20 at funerals.

Salons and gyms can operate at 50% capacity.

In public transport, no standing permitted. Level 4 Areas with 10-20% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy over 60%. Kolhapur, Satara and Sindhudurg. Rules No movement post 5 pm, no movement on weekends except emergencies.

Essential shops open till 4 pm.

Malls, theatres closed, restaurants can do takeaways.

Local trains for essential services category.

Exempted category allowed in private offices, government offices can operate at 25% capacity.

Social gatherings not allowed, marriages with not more than 25 people, 20 for funerals.

Level 5 Areas with positivity rate of over 20%, oxygen bed occupancy over 75%. This category is theoretical at the moment. Rules

Mumbai: Man held for ‘blackmail, extortion’ of minor girl

Drug haul case: NCB moves HC against NDPS order to re-weigh drug recovered from ‘peddler’ Click here for more No movement at all.

Essential shops to operate till 4 pm, no curbs on pharmacies.

Restaurants open for deliveries.

Trains for only medical personnel.

Private offices for exempted categories, government offices can operate with 15% attendance.

Marriages can be attended by family members, funerals by 20 people.

Public transport at 50% capacity.

