Monday, June 07, 2021
How Maharashtra plans to open up

From June 7, unlock levels will be assessed every Thursday, any changes will come into effect following Monday

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 6, 2021 7:51:48 am
A long queue of commuters wait to board a bus in Mankhurd on Saturday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

How will levels be decided

  • District authorities, after disaggregating the parameters – positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation – for administrative units in its jurisdiction, shall decide which level of restrictions should be imposed.
  • In case of Mumbai and suburbs, for which BMC is the disaster management authority, the civic body will decide unlock level.
  • In districts like Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Solapur with more than one municipal corporation, district disaster management authority has to work with corporations to decide unlock level.

Level 1

Areas with less than 5% positivity rate and 25% occupancy of oxygen beds.

Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Yavatmal.

Rules

  • Shops and malls to operate normally.
  • Restaurants, local trains and parks operational.
  • Private and government offices, sports, shooting, marriages, funerals, construction, agriculture, gyms, salons, buses, inter-district transport allowed.

Level 2

Areas with less than 5% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy 25&-40%.

Hingoli and Nandurbar.

Rules

  • All shops open, normal timings.
  • Malls and theatres, gyms and salons to operate at 50% capacity.
  • Restaurants will operate at 50% dining capacity.
  • Trains for specified categories.
  • Parks, private and government offices open.
  • 50% cap on gatherings, no cap on funerals.
  • No standing passengers in buses, inter-district travel allowed.

Level 3

Areas with 5-10% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy over 40%.

Mumbai, Akola, Amravati, Beed and Palghar.

Rules

  • No movement post 5 pm.
  • Shops open till 4 pm, malls, theatres closed.
  • Restaurants can operate at 50% dining capacity till 4 pm.
  • Local trains for essential services employees.
  • Private offices open till 4 pm, government office attendance at 50%.
  • Film Shooting in bio bubble.
  • Social gatherings at 50% attendance, up to 50 people at marriages, 20 at funerals.
  • Salons and gyms can operate at 50% capacity.
  • In public transport, no standing permitted.

Level 4

Areas with 10-20% positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy over 60%.

Kolhapur, Satara and Sindhudurg.

Rules

  • No movement post 5 pm, no movement on weekends except emergencies.
  • Essential shops open till 4 pm.
  • Malls, theatres closed, restaurants can do takeaways.
  • Local trains for essential services category.
  • Exempted category allowed in private offices, government offices can operate at 25% capacity.
  • Social gatherings not allowed, marriages with not more than 25 people, 20 for funerals.
  • Salons and gyms, public transport to operate at 50% capacity.

Level 5

Areas with positivity rate of over 20%, oxygen bed occupancy over 75%. This category is theoretical at the moment.

Rules

  • No movement at all.
  • Essential shops to operate till 4 pm, no curbs on pharmacies.
  • Restaurants open for deliveries.
  • Trains for only medical personnel.
  • Private offices for exempted categories, government offices can operate with 15% attendance.
  • Marriages can be attended by family members, funerals by 20 people.
  • Public transport at 50% capacity.

