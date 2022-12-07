How does menstruation tracker help in conceiving?

For women planning to conceive, timing stands as the most important factor. It is essential to make sure the right circumstances exist for sperm and egg to meet. Here, monitoring your menstrual cycle is helpful for figuring out when you’re most likely to fall pregnant. In fact, missed periods are among the most typical indications of pregnancy.

Keeping a tap on your period cycle helps you learn about the days when you are most fertile. According to industry experts, the majority of women have a 28-day menstrual cycle. This entails that a woman can become pregnant for roughly six days out of every month. And those six days include the day of ovulation when your ovaries produce an egg, as well as the five days that come before. Having intercourse with your partner during that time frame is the key to adding to your chances of pregnancy. Dr.Nikita Lad, Senior Consultant- Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility, Navi Mumbai explains:

Need to track your period

Establish your timeline: Majority of people’s menstrual cycles occur somewhere between 21-35 days, as per industry experts. Tracking your menstruation can help you identify your flow’s unique timeline. It further enables you to recognize your ovulation period, which as a result, will help you in planning your pregnancy accordingly.

Figure out health concerns: Cycles longer than 35 days or shorter than 21 days can be a sign of core health concerns such as polycystic ovary syndrome or thyroid problems which can end up becoming a concern for your pregnancy. Being aware of your menstrual cycle will help you understand your cycle’s length and figure out whether it requires you to take an action or not.

Calculate the ovulation period: Ovulation is referred to the time period that occurs 10-14 days following the start of your menstruation and defines your fertility window. Though ovulation does not last longer than a day, a woman can continue to be fertile for three to five days beforehand as sperm can survive inside her body for a few days.

Menstruation tracking and pregnancy

Unplanned pregnancy is the last thing a couple would want. Hence, tracking menstruation cycle is undoubtedly crucial for women. Especially for those attempting to get pregnant, it increases your probability of conceiving by letting you know when you are most fertile. Apart from that, knowing the length of your cycle helps you in identifying your ovulation time frame following the start of your menstruation. Anticipate the first day of your period and then count 14 days backwards; two-three days prior to the day you will get as an answer will be considered to be your major fertile period.

The more intimately familiar you are with your body and its cycles, the easier it will be for you to recognize when something strange occurs. Particularly, variations in the menstrual cycle are thought to be a sign of a woman’s health issues. Period irregularity can be caused by a variety of factors, including drastic weight gain or loss, starting a new workout regimen, or experiencing significant stress and the result would be hormonal imbalances, diabetes, and abnormalities with the liver’s ability to operate. Though experiencing an early, late or missed period once or twice is not necessarily a matter of concern but if that becomes a pattern, then it is crucial for you to reach out to a fertility specialist, especially if you are planning to conceive.

Menstruation tracking: Way to healthy conceiving

Learning about your menstrual cycle can teach you a lot about your body. Especially if you are planning to conceive, keeping a tap on your cycle can help you determine your ovulation time frame when you are mainly fertile, which as a result, will add to the chances of your pregnancy. Additionally, it helps you recognize various health conditions so that you can respond promptly.