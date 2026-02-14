Inside the state secretariat: How a medical store owner’s complaint led to a rare anti-corruption sting and the arrest of clerk Raju Dherange

The case stemmed from an inspection conducted at a medical and general store in Wadala in October last year. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap inside the second floor of Mantralaya on February 12, leading to the arrest of Food and Drug Administration clerk Raju Dherange for allegedly accepting a ₹35,000 bribe from a Mumbai-based medical store owner to cancel a licence suspension order.

The case stemmed from an inspection conducted at a medical and general store in Wadala in October last year. According to the complainant, following the inspection, a report citing irregularities was submitted to senior officials, after which a show-cause notice was issued to him on October 15. He submitted his reply on October 29.

“The next day, on October 30, the FDA official issued a suspension order for the medical store licence for 12 days, also mentioning in the order that I could appeal at the FDA minister’s office in Mantralaya,” said the 40-year-old store owner.