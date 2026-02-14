Inside the state secretariat: How a medical store owner’s complaint led to a rare anti-corruption sting and the arrest of clerk Raju Dherange

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap inside the second floor of Mantralaya on February 12, leading to the arrest of Food and Drug Administration clerk Raju Dherange for allegedly accepting a ₹35,000 bribe from a Mumbai-based medical store owner to cancel a licence suspension order.
The case stemmed from an inspection conducted at a medical and general store in Wadala in October last year. According to the complainant, following the inspection, a report citing irregularities was submitted to senior officials, after which a show-cause notice was issued to him on October 15. He submitted his reply on October 29.
“The next day, on October 30, the FDA official issued a suspension order for the medical store licence for 12 days, also mentioning in the order that I could appeal at the FDA minister’s office in Mantralaya,” said the 40-year-old store owner.
Acting on the advice mentioned in the order, the complainant approached the FDA minister’s office in Mantralaya on January 23 to file an appeal. He was directed to clerk Raju Dherange, whose mobile number was shared with him. The complainant alleged that after speaking to him over the phone, Dherange called him to Mantralaya and demanded ₹50,000 to cancel the suspension order.
The complainant said he told Dherange that he ran a small shop with very little profit and could not afford to pay the amount. He was then taken to a senior officer, where he was allegedly informed that bribes were charged on a per-day basis to reduce the duration of licence suspension.
“The rate card has been fixed and they charge Rs. 4,000 per day to reduce the number of days of licence suspension,” the complainant alleged.
He further stated that despite explaining that he was a social worker and an RTI activist and requesting consideration, his plea was ignored. Following this, he decided to approach the ACB.
“I went to the ACB office on February 9 and submitted a written complaint. The officials visited Mantralaya with me and verified the facts. The ACB team, comprising 8 to 10 officials including women officers, visited again on February 11 as Dherange had called, but the concerned senior official was not present in the office,” the complainant said.
On February 12, the ACB laid a formal trap. The complainant again visited Mantralaya accompanied by the ACB team. One ACB official posed as his friend and accompanied him, while the remaining officers positioned themselves nearby.
A senior ACB officer arrived in a police vehicle inside Mantralaya, where ₹35,000 in currency
notes treated with chemical powder was handed over to the complainant as part of the trap, he said.
“I approached Dherange and told him that I had brought Rs. 35,000 and could not give more. He agreed to take the money. While sitting on his chair, he accepted the cash and kept it in his pocket. I was carrying my phone and alerted the ACB official by sending a hint message ‘DONE’. The ACB team, which was waiting nearby, immediately came and nabbed Dherange and conducted a panchnama of the spot. He was arrested,” the complainant added.
ACB officials said further investigation in the case is underway.
