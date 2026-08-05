How a change from ‘Raj Bhavan’ to ‘Lok Bhavan’ exposed a VVIP railway ticket scam

The scam ran quietly for months. Then, in February 2026, Central Railway officials flagged two suspicious reservation requests, for the LTT-Rajgir Express and the Chhapra Express, and forwarded them to Lok Bhavan for verification.

For nearly two years, Amrish Thakkar allegedly ran a fake VVIP railway ticket racket that duped hundreds of passengers, dozens of railway officials and, allegedly, the Governor’s own office.

What finally brought it down was not a tip-off or a raid. It was a change of address.

In January 2026, Raj Bhavan was officially renamed Lok Bhavan on a Ministry of Home Affairs directive aimed at shedding colonial-era naming. However, Thakkar kept forging reservation letters on the old Raj Bhavan letterhead, and that one outdated detail is what unravelled a scam that had run undetected since the pandemic.

He got people confirmed tickets through genuine VIP quota requests, charging a commission of around Rs 200 a ticket. But as demand grew and railway officials stopped entertaining the requests, police say Thakkar found a shortcut. He got people confirmed tickets through genuine VIP quota requests, charging a commission of around Rs 200 a ticket. But as demand grew and railway officials stopped entertaining the requests, police say Thakkar found a shortcut.

Thakkar, a garment businessman from Ghatkopar, got into the ticket business after his own business collapsed during Covid. It started small and legitimate. He got people confirmed tickets through genuine VIP quota requests, charging a commission of around Rs 200 a ticket. But as demand grew and railway officials stopped entertaining the requests, police say Thakkar found a shortcut.