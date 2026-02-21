How a Bhiwandi municipal corporation coup exposed BJP’s faultlines

The election, marked by twists and turns, eventually saw BJP rebel Narayan Chaudhary being elected as mayor with Congress backing on Friday, while Congress candidate Tariq Momin clinched the deputy mayor’s post. (File Photo)

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation mayoral election has laid bare the BJP’s faultlines, revealing both its mishandling of an in-house rebellion and its strained ties with Mahayuti partner, the Shiv Sena.

The election, marked by twists and turns, eventually saw BJP rebel Narayan Chaudhary being elected as mayor with Congress backing on Friday, while Congress candidate Tariq Momin clinched the deputy mayor’s post. Chaudhary defied the party whip to win 48 votes, resulting in official BJP candidate Snehal Patil polling just 16 votes, and Vilas Patil of Konark Vikas Aghadi securing 25 votes.

“We will take strict action against all those who rebelled and defied the party whip,” state BJP president Ravindra Chavan said, explaining why things took such a turn. “The Bhiwandi local unit had unanimously supported Chaudhary’s candidature for the mayoral post, and accordingly, he was told to file the nomination form. Later, it came to light that Chaudhary had sharp differences with Vilas Patil. To avoid a dispute, the BJP decided to pick Sneha Patil as the candidate,” he added.