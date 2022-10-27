scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Housing sector cheers as sales in top 7 cities set to climb new high in 2022

The year will likely breach the previous peak of 2014 with an all-time high sale across the top seven cities of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The demand for purchasing houses remained strong despite average property prices increasing in 2022. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Going by the momentum in housing sales in the ongoing festive period and that of the first three quarters of 2022, the year will likely breach the previous peak of 2014 with an all-time high sale across the top seven cities of the country — Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

As per the latest data by the real estate consultancy firm ANAROCK, total sales in the top seven cities will exceed 3.6 lakh housing units in 2022, indicating a recovery of the sector that was hit hard by the Covid-induced economic slowdown. In the previous peak year of 2014, 3.43 lakh apartment units were sold in the cities.

In the first nine months of this year, housing sales and new launches surpassed the full-year readings of 2019. An approximate number of 2.73 lakh units were sold and 2.65 lakh units launched from January to September. However, only 2.61 lakh units were sold in the entire year of 2019, while the new supply stood at 2.34 lakh units.

The regions of MMR and NCR have retained their top slot rankings in the first nine months with an approximate number of 1,30,450 housing units getting sold collectively. They accounted for 48 per cent of the total sales. Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, which accounted for a 42 per cent of the cumulative sales share, were the other high-selling cities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention

The demand for purchasing houses remained strong despite average property prices increasing in 2022, with the annual price appreciation in the third quarter of the year being the best in seven years – 6% against Quarter 3 2021.

Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Group, expressed confidence that the year 2022 would create residential market history in India. “It has already breached all previous highs and continues to witness strong sales momentum in the ongoing festive season. Homeownership sentiment retained the vibrancy ushered in by the Covid-19 era, despite interest rates hikes of 190 bps, increased property rates, and the conspicuous lack of festive season offers and discounts this year,” Puri said.

A combination of end-user and investor demand continues to zero in on projects by large and listed developers. These players report consistently high sales and are stepping up new supply infusions into the market.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The total number of new launches in 2022 will, however, remain lower than the previous peak of 2014, which saw around 5.45 lakh houses being launched across the top seven cities.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:54:16 am
Next Story

Body of missing woman found inside 7-metre python in Indonesia

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement