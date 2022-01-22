Housing in Salt Pan Land: Awhad seeks scrapping of tender for consultant

MAHARASHTRA HOUSING Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday demanded scrapping of the tender floated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority ( MMRDA) for a consultant for preparing a master plan and development plan of Salt Pan Lands in Mumbai for affordable housing project under the Government of India’s “mission of Housing for All by 2022”

“The MMRDA commissioner should scrap the tenders for appointment of a project management consultant (PMC) for Salt Pans which, in the coming years, will open doors for builders in the lands,” he said.

According to the officials, the MMRDA started the tendering procedure of appointing a PMC who will prepare a detailed master plan and development plan of Salt Pan Lands in Mumbai and MMR for affordable housing projects. The tender was opened on Wednesday after it received proposals from three bidders.

Awhad’s demand came a day later. An MMRDA official said, “We are yet to receive any direction from the state government.”

On August 21, 2015, the state government designated MMRDA to prepare the master plan of Salt Pan Lands located in Mumbai area. A high power committee under the state Chief Secretary was also constituted to coordinate and supervise the process.

Later, in June 2019, the state government also issued a Government Resolution(GR) of constituting a‘Study Committee’ for conducting a comprehensive study and to give recommendations to the government in respect of the proposal submitted by Shapurji Pallonji for developing the Arthur & Jenkins Salt Land at Village Bhandup-Kanjurmarg (East) and to participate in the Centre’s objective of ‘Housing For All-2022’ by constructing 1 lakh affordable houses in Mumbai.