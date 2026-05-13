House where Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan was allegedly harboured demolished

In a massive pre dawn operation on Wednesday, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished the house of AIMIM corporator Matiin Patel in Kausar Baug where Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan had allegedly been staying before her arrest, deploying a nearly 100 member squad of civic officials and police personnel at the site.

The civic body deployed earthmovers, anti encroachment officials and heavy police security at the site early in the morning as demolition of the structure began amid tension in the locality. Officials said the house was among two properties of Patel identified by the corporation as allegedly unauthorised constructions.

The demolished house had recently come under scrutiny after Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan, who had been absconding since April 10, was arrested from a bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s Naregaon area allegedly owned by Patel. Civic authorities subsequently issued notices to Patel on May 9 alleging illegal construction at the Kausar Baug house and an office in the same locality.

The demolition was carried out despite Patel’s family on Tuesday submitting documents before the civic body’s anti encroachment cell and seeking 15 days’ time to file a detailed reply. The family had argued that the three day notice issued by the corporation violated the Supreme Court’s November 2024 ruling laying down safeguards against arbitrary demolition drives.

AIMIM leadersImtiyaz Jaleel on Tuesday night led a protest before the demolition where he asked Patels family and AIMIM supporters not to protest. “We will fight this legally. I assure you that the AIMIM will build Matin a better and bigger place at the same place,” Jaleel told protestors.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Matin Patel, saying that some of his properties, including the house where Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan allegedly stayed, were constructed illegally.

Nida Khan, who had been absconding since April 10 in connection with the Nashik TCS case, was apprehended on May 7 from a two-storey bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s Naregaon area, where she had been staying with four relatives. The bungalow is allegedly owned by Patel.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajurkar said notices were served to Patel on May 9. Two of them his properties — the house in Kausar Baug where Nida Khan was allegedly staying and one of his offices in the same locality — have been flagged as illegal constructions.

“Prima facie, we are sure that both these properties have been constructed illegally, either partially or fully. As per the rules, he has three days to respond to the notice. If the reply is found unsatisfactory, action will be taken in accordance with the law,” Rajurkar had said earlier.

Matin Majid Shaikh, popularly known as Majid Patel, is a first-time AIMIM corporator. The 35-year-old businessman, who declared in his election affidavit that he is educated up to Class 7, owns three agricultural plots valued at Rs 86 lakh, a non-agricultural plot in Naregaon worth Rs 11 lakh, and a house valued at Rs 4 lakh.

Rajurkar had also spoken about disqualifying Patel from the house if he had indulged in illegal construction.

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The Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act provides for the disqualification of a councillor if the individual, their spouse, or dependents are found to have constructed any illegal or unauthorised structure.