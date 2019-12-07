House where Ambedkar lived for 22 years to become national memorial: Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Friday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirshekar) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Friday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirshekar)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Friday that the government would develop the Bombay Improvement Trust (BIT) chawl in Parel, where Dr B R Ambedkar lived for 22 years, into a national memorial.

Thackeray, who paid a floral tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, the site where Amebadkar was cremated after his death in 1956, said, “Ambedkar’s thoughts will inspire many generations. He fought for the common people, to give them the right to live as human beings.”

He added, “Ambedkar stayed in a house in the BIT chawl in Parel for 22 years, from 1912 to 1934. We will develop it as a national memorial.”

The CM also visited the BIT chawl later in the say. He was accompanied by Dr Neelam Gorhe, deputy speaker of Legislative Council, ministers Jayant Patil, Subhash Desai, Balasaheb Thorat, Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray among others.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also visited Chaityabhoomi, said, “The biggest gift from Dr B R Ambedkar to the world is the Indian Constitution… It is one the best in the world and has remained a strong pillar which helped in the progress of our nation.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App