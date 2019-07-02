Mumbai: House pass Maratha quota bill: 12% in education, 13% in jobs

Chief Minister

Advertising

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the Maratha community would get 12 percent reservation in education and 13 per cent reservation in jobs.

Fadnavis tabled the amendment bill, which was passed unanimously in the Legislative Assembly and Council.

Explaining the reasons for changing the Maratha reservations from 16 per cent to 12 and 13 per cent, the Chief Minister said, “Under socially and economically backward class category, the government had sanctioned 16 per cent quota to Marathas in both education and jobs.

However, Maharashtra Backward Class Commission, in its report, had cited the quota should be based on quantifiable data. This led to some technical problems. The High Court struck down 16 per cent reservation citing it was not coherent with commission report.” As a result, while Maratha reservation was upheld in court, the exact percentage was undefined. Therefore, the government had to revisit the issue and spell out the quota percentage, he said.