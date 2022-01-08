Mumbai: House help beaten to death by couple booked for molestation

The Mumbai Police have booked the 69-year-old house help, who was beaten to death by his employers on Saturday, for molestation.

The couple, arrested on the charges of murder and destruction of evidence by Mankhurd police, in their confession alleged that they beat up the man with a belt and a bamboo stick because he sexually assaulted their 12-year-old daughter in their absence.

The case of molestation was registered at Mulund police station.

Deputy commissioner of police Prashant Kadam (zone VII) confirmed the development and said the case was registered under sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and section 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

Requesting anonymity, an officer from Mulund police station said, “In their statement, they said the girl revealed that the deceased touched her inappropriately in their absence.”

The Mankhurd police arrested the 38-year-old man and his wife while investigating the murder case.

Initially, police registered an accidental death case but registered a murder case when autopsy revealed death due to internal bleeding. The man’s body was spotted by a local after which police circulated his photos to establish his identity. The deceased’s son-in-law identified him. “He gave us details about the employers of the deceased,” said an officer. On finding the couple’s apartment locked, police traced his call data record and the Mankhurd police located them at Panjarpole area in Chembur. “They were arrested early on Monday after they confessed to the crime,” said senior police inspector Dattatray Khade.

The duo confessed to having beaten the man to death after he molested their minor daughter on January 1. They subsequently disposed of his remains in the early hours of Sunday at Mankhurd and fled.

An investigator said, “We have registered an FIR but due to the death of the accused in the case, we will soon file a closure report under abated summary.”