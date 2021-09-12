Sakinaka Rape Case: Hours before she was raped, woman met her mother, daughters

Hours before the 32-year-old woman in Sakinaka was brutally raped early Friday, she had visited her mother and two minor daughters after a long time at their slum.

Due to a family discord, for the last few years, the woman was not staying with her mother, who looks after her daughters. Her relatives said that the woman, who succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning, visited the family for five to 10 minutes on Thursday night and left soon after.

The family members said that the woman’s husband abandoned her and their daughters nearly eight years ago. “The incident impacted her in a big way and she had been mentally disturbed ever since,” said a relative.

The woman’s distant relative said: “She was my childhood friend and we lived in the same slum. She had a love marriage but seven to eight years ago, her husband left her and she had to look after her children. She came back and started staying with her mother. She became depressed and the separation affected her mentally, as she did not have any job or any other source of income.”

Six years ago, she left home following a family discord and started living on the road, the relative said. “Her mother is disabled and works as a vegetable vendor. It is their only source of income…”

The relative further said that what worsened their plight was the BMC razing their illegal slum around the same time. The woman’s mother had to pay Rs 2,000 per month as rent to live in a slum. “No one came forward to help us. Now with what has happened, I worry for her daughters… if they would even have the wherewithal to continue with their education,” said the relative.

Residents of the area where the incident took place said the accused used to frequent the place and regularly consume alcohol in a nearby bar. They added that they also saw the victim frequently in the area.

A key maker, who runs a stall on a footpath near the scene of crime, said, “My father has been running this stall for over 30 years and I was born and brought up in this area. This is the first time that I have heard of such an incident. The area has been safe for women because there is a police chowki just 200 m away from the crime spot. There is a lot of police presence on this busy road. The Sakinaka police station is barely 10 minutes away…”