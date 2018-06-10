Hours after SSC result: Class X student ‘hangs herself’, another dies in train accident

On Friday evening, Shilpa Kundar (17), an SSC student, was found hanging in her room in Laxmi Chawl, Kharodi area, by her parents. (Representational Image) On Friday evening, Shilpa Kundar (17), an SSC student, was found hanging in her room in Laxmi Chawl, Kharodi area, by her parents. (Representational Image)

A CLASS X student allegedly committed suicide hours after the SSC results were declared on Friday. Another Class X student lost his life in Jogeshwari when he came in front of a mail train. On Friday evening, Shilpa Kundar (17), an SSC student, was found hanging in her room in Laxmi Chawl, Kharodi area, by her parents. Kundar had scored 71 per cent in her Class X exams but had expected over 90 per cent, said an officer probing the case. The local Malwani police have taken an accidental death report in the matter.

In the second incident that happened on Friday afternoon, 16-year-old Kaushal Yeshwant Karnadikar met with an accident while crossing the railway tracks in Jogeshwari. The incident took place hours after SSC results were declared and Karandikar had scored 81 per cent.

Initially, it was alleged that Karandikar had committed suicide but the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Bharat Chaudhari refuted it.

“Based on the statements of the parents, it seems that it was not a case of suicide but an accidental death. He was crossing the tracks when a mail train ran him over. We have taken an accidental death report in the matter,” Chaudhari said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App