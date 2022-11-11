Hours after 2 men died in car accident on Mumbai’s WEH, police arrest 22-year-old student

The Vanrai police in Mumbai’s Goregaon have traced and arrested a 22-year-old student who was on the run after allegedly ramming his SUV into an autorickshaw and killing two people on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Goregaon (East) early on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Govindham Yadav, 22, a resident of Bhiwandi. He was arrested early on Friday and will be produced before a magistrate court.

A 48-year-old man travelling in an auto-rickshaw and the rickshaw driver were killed and two other men riding a bike suffered grievous injuries after the speeding SUV driven by Yadav on the south-bound stretch of the WEH jumped the divider and crashed into the rickshaw and the bike moving on the north-bound stretch of the highway. Yadav fled from the spot.

The incident took place around 1 am on Jay Coach flyover on the WEH near the Metro station in Goregaon (East). The complainant, Sachin Kaku, 42, a Bhayander resident, was heading home on his bike from his workplace in Marol, Andheri. Kaku’s friend Varun Shetty, 53, was riding pillion. Kaku was moving on the northbound stretch of the WEH and an auto-rickshaw was moving ahead of his bike, the police said.

Suddenly, a speeding Ford Ecosport car jumped the divider and crashed into the rickshaw and Kaku’s bike. The passenger in the rickshaw, identified as Jinoy Molakpalli, 48, and the rickshaw driver, Rohit Pandit, 23, died of grievous injuries. Kaku and Shetty were rushed to a nearby hospital. While Kaku suffered injuries to his right shoulder, chest and back, Shetty suffered injuries on his face, right hand, knees and waist, the police said.

Molakpalli, a resident of Kandivali (East) used to work for a German company, and his wife is a bank manager in a leading private sector bank. He called his wife around 11 pm, informing her that he was coming home, the police said. The couple has a 17-year-old girl and an eight-year-old son. The police said his wife is in a state of shock and so they will wait for a day before recording her statement. Pandit’s brother took his body back home to Uttar Pradesh for completing his last rites.

An FIR has been registered against Yadav under sections 279, 304 A and 338 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184, 134 A and 134 B of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and dangerous driving, causing death due to negligence, causing grievous injury and escaping from the spot without helping the victims or surrendering before the police.

Advertisement

When asked if Yadav was in an inebriated condition, a police officer from Vanrai police station pointed out that as he was arrested over 24 hours after the accident, it could not be ascertained. “We will do his medical test before taking him to court,” the officer said.