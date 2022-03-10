Hotter days ahead in Mumbai

The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal — the highest day temperature so far this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for 24 hours in the city with maximum and minimum temperature around 36 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Maximum temperature had started rising last week with IMD’s Santacruz observatory on March 3 recording 37.1 degrees Celsius. On March 6, the day temperature rose to 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Night or minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, above normal by 4.5 degrees Celsius, as per the Santacruz observatory. A further increase in temperature is likely in the coming days.

Last year, the highest day temperature was recorded at 40.9 degrees Celsius on March 28. The all-time highest day temperature recorded for March was 41.7 degrees Celsius on March 28, 1956.