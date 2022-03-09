Hotter days ahead in city

The maximum temperature in the city was 37.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, on Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature so far this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for 24 hours in the city with maximum and minimum temperature around 36 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Maximum temperature had started rising last week with IMD’s Santacruz observatory on March 3 recording 37.1 degrees Celsius. On March 6, the day temperature rose to 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Night or minimum temperature was also above normal at 25 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees above normal, according to the Santacruz observatory.

A further increase in temperature is likely in the coming days.

Last year, the highest recorded maximum temperature was 40.9 degrees Celsius on March 28. The all-time highest maximum temperature recorded in the city for March has been 41.7 degrees Celsius on March 28, 1956.