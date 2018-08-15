Hotels, airlines rain discounts ahead of long weekend

Destinations where a visa is not required or visa is required on arrival are trending, especially with last-minute bookers. (Representational) Destinations where a visa is not required or visa is required on arrival are trending, especially with last-minute bookers. (Representational)

Ahead of the long weekend commencing on Wednesday, hotels and airlines have started offering discounts to boost travelling. Travel websites claim tourists, who are late in planning their trips, are looking at inclusive packages combining travel and accommodation options at cheaper rates. According to Thomas Cook, tourists are spending between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per person for holidaying for three to six days in the long weekend. Destinations where a visa is not required or visa is required on arrival are trending, especially with last-minute bookers.

Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings said, “It’s common for airlines and hotels to increase the rates closer to the long weekend. Hence, it is advisable for last-minute travellers to go for all-inclusive packages wherein they just have to pack their bags, leave and enjoy the holidays without worrying for bookings.”

Last week, Jet Airways had offered discounts on premier seats for weekend booking before August 15. Vistara airline on Tuesday announced a special discount that slashes ticket fares by half. “Sale fares are available across all three of Vistara’s cabin classes and all types of fares under the ‘Vistara Freedom Fares’ programme, with all-inclusive one-way fares, starting at Rs 1,099 for Economy Lite and Rs 1,399 for Economy Standard. All-inclusive one-way Premium Economy and Business class fares start at Rs 2,999 and Rs 6,099, respectively,” their statement read.

Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said hotel bookings at popular destinations, including Lonavala, Alibaug and Nashik, which are closer to metro cities like Mumbai and Pune have increased. Rekha Ahirwar, Revenue Manager, Alila Diwa Goa hotel, said, “We offered discounts on hotel rates up to Saturday this week. We plan to extend the offer till next week to boost bookings.”

Saksham Chavan, who is planning a weekend stay in Igatpuri in Nashik, said: “ As I was late to book my hotel rooms and flight seats earlier, the rates have doubled now. Which is why, I am planning my travel in a way that the hotel I stay in would provide tour facilities to me and my family,” he said.

