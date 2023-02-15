Hotelier booked for molestation and assault

A 32-year-old woman on Tuesday accused a hotelier of molesting and brutally assaulting her. While a case has been lodged against the man, he is yet to be arrested, said police.

In her statement to the police, the woman has said that she came in touch with the hotelier 10 days ago. “The woman runs an event management company. As the accused had told her that he wanted to organise an event, the two stayed in touch. Late Monday, the woman met the hotelier and two other friends, following which they went to a friend’s house,” said an officer.

“The hotelier consumed alcohol and started misbehaving with the women present in the party,” the woman said in her complaint.

“As others present in the party started requesting him to leave, the accused decided to leave. When he was leaving, he forced the complainant to go with him. He allegedly hit her and at the parking lot, the hotelier again assaulted her, injuring her ears and nose,” said the officer.