Hotelier attempt to murder case: HC gives conditional bail to five associates of Chhota Rajan

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to five convicts, associates of gangster Chhota Rajan, in a 2012 attempt to murder and extortion case involving city-based hotelier B R Shetty.

A single judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan was hearing bail applications filed by convicts Nityanand Nayak, Selvin Daniel, Satish Kaliya, Dilip Upadhyay and Talvinder Singh Bakshi.

Last August, a special court in Mumbai had convicted Rajan and five of his associates to eight years of imprisonment under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for shooting at Shetty in Andheri while he was on way to meet a friend. Rajan is currently lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi after he was deported to India following his arrest in Indonesia in October 2015.

Justice Chavan ordered that pending hearing and final disposal of their appeals seeking review of their conviction before the court, execution of substantive sentence shall stand suspended. “It is pertinent to note that applicants have already undergone more than six years of incarceration in jail. Appeals being from 2019 and looking to the pendency of the old appeals on the file of this court, it is quite unlikely that the present appeals would be taken up for final disposal in near future,” he added.

However, each convict will have to furnish personal bonds of Rs 30,000 with two sureties. Also, the convicts were asked to report to a special judge as and when required until their appeals against the conviction is disposed. Justice Chavan said that in the event of default, the special judge shall submit a report to the HC registry and place the same before the bench for passing necessary orders.

Moreover, the convicts, while being directed to deposit 50 per cent of fine amount in the trial court within two months, were asked not to in any manner establish or attempt to contact the victim or his family members.

While the court noted that the five convicts are said to be members of Rajan’s organised crime syndicate, advocates Aniket Vagal and Santosh Deshpande, appearing for the convicts, maintained there is no “believable evidence” against them. Additional Public Prosecutor M R Tidke, appearing for the state, and Special Counsel Pradeep Gharat, representing the CBI, stated that there is strong evidence — in the form of call data records — indicating the presence of the convicts in the vicinity where the crime had taken place.

The bench, however, noted in its order: “Most important aspect of the case is that the prosecution has not established motive behind the offence.”

