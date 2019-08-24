Toggle Menu
Navi Mumbai: Hotel manager booked for cheating threehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/hotel-manager-booked-for-cheating-three-5932531/

Navi Mumbai: Hotel manager booked for cheating three

The FIR was filed on the complaint of the owner of Sapphire Bar in Turbhe, where accused Sanjay Metkari (40) used to work as a manager.

Surat rally, Surat police, Protesters arrested, rioting case, Jharkhand lynching, Surat News, Indian Express news
The FIR was filed on the complaint of the owner of Sapphire Bar in Turbhe, where accused Sanjay Metkari (40) used to work as a manager.(Representational)

THE NAVI Mumbai Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Thursday booked a man for allegedly cheating at least three persons on the pretext of selling them a restaurant where he worked. The FIR was filed on the complaint of the owner of Sapphire Bar in Turbhe, where accused Sanjay Metkari (40) used to work as a manager. “Ankush Pandol, owner of the bar, had gone to his village for his daughter’s wedding when Metkari tried to sell the bar to three parties. He even took advance from them. He had access to the bar’s bank account and asked the parties to deposit the money there,” said an officer.

“We think he obtained Rs 90 lakh from various parties. He is absconding,” he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android