Mumbai and Thane swelter at 39°C; IMD issues hot and humid yellow alert

Mumbai is prone to experiencing above normal temperatures during April, which is also marked by pre-monsoon thunderstorms.

Amid a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions, Mumbai reeled under scorching heat on Saturday as maximum temperatures in the city’s eastern suburbs soared to 39 degrees Celsius (°C) while neighbouring Thane also recorded 39°C during the period. Indicating respite from heat, the weather bureau has said the city may experience a dip in temperatures in the next week.

Data furnished by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that on Saturday, the city’s Santacruz observatory recorded 35.8 °C on the mercury scales, which is over 2.2 °C above the normal, while the Colaba coastal observatory logged 33.7 °C

During the same period, IMD’s automatic weather station in Vikhroli in eastern suburbs recorded 39.3 degrees, while Ram Mandir registered 38.5 degrees and Bandra logged 37.2 °C on Saturday afternoon, while the IMD station in Thane Belapur recorded 39 °C.