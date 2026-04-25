Mumbai and Thane swelter at 39°C; IMD issues hot and humid yellow alert

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Amid a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions, Mumbai reeled under scorching heat on Saturday as maximum temperatures in the city’s eastern suburbs soared to 39 degrees Celsius (°C) while neighbouring Thane also recorded 39°C during the period. Indicating respite from heat, the weather bureau has said the city may experience a dip in temperatures in the next week.
Data furnished by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that on Saturday, the city’s Santacruz observatory recorded 35.8 °C on the mercury scales, which is over 2.2 °C above the normal, while the Colaba coastal observatory logged 33.7 °C
During the same period, IMD’s automatic weather station in Vikhroli in eastern suburbs recorded 39.3 degrees, while Ram Mandir registered 38.5 degrees and Bandra logged 37.2 °C on Saturday afternoon, while the IMD station in Thane Belapur recorded 39 °C.
Earlier on Friday too, the suburban station clocked in 35.6 °C on the recording scales. The spike in temperatures has been accompanied by high humidity levels in what has left citizens uncomfortable.
The IMD has slated the hot and humid conditions to remain in place until Sunday. Meteorologists have attributed the ongoing hot spell to an active trough as well as an anticyclonic circulation, which has led to an influx of both heat and moisture.
IMD scientists, however, have said that the city is in for respite in the coming week with day time temperatures slated to dip down to normal levels of 33 to 34 °C. After experiencing highs of up to 36 °C on Sunday, no alerts have been sounded in the coming week with temperatures forecast to touch 33 °C – considered normal for the season – by Tuesday.
Mumbai is prone to experiencing above normal temperatures during April, which is also marked by pre-monsoon thunderstorms. Historical records from the IMD show that Santacruz’s hottest April day recorded was at 42.2 °C in the year 1952.
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