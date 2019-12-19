Hospitals need to analyse antibiotic resistance among patients: Farokh Udwadia

An antibiogram is the study of bacteria in the laboratory and understanding how resistant it to antibiotic medicines. An antibiogram is the study of bacteria in the laboratory and understanding how resistant it to antibiotic medicines.

STATING THAT hospitals need to have an “antibiogram” to analyse antibiotic resistance among patients, renowned physician and Padma Bhushan recipient Farokh Udwadia on Wednesday said that not many hospitals, specially those run by the government, are able to provide infection control in the absence of regulations that had inadvertently led to the spread of antibiotic resistance.

An antibiogram is the study of bacteria in the laboratory and understanding how resistant it to antibiotic medicines.

Udwadia was speaking at the inaugural exhibition of ‘Superbugs’ at the Nehru Science Centre. The travelling exhibition, which is being showcased globally, has come to India after the UK. The exhibition will remain in Mumbai until February and then shift to Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when a bacteria or microbe is able to resist an antibiotic medicine. It is estimated that 2.5 million deaths would occur due to drug resistant microbes by 2020.

“In India, the scale of problem is huge because of the population… Use of an antibiotic for viral infection, when it is not needed, or not choosing the right antibiotic or the right dosage, could lead to resistance. In India, over the counter antibiotics are easily available, this has to change,” said Udwadia.

He added that each hospital must have an infection committee comprising a microbiologist, nurse, sister in-charge and intensivist to regularly monitor infection spread in a ward, create an antibiogram and take measures to control the bacteria.

In Breach Candy hospital, with which Udwadia is attached to, in every eight to nine months, a ward or unit has to be emptied, sterilised for resistant bugs and kept shut for sometime. “Until its wiped clean, we do not open the ward. But microbe manages to resurface eventually,” he said.

With a huge patient load, government hospitals are unable to provide effective infection control. They exist in name but don’t function, Udwadia said. “Unfortunately, doctors too have egos. If a hospital has an infection committee and asks a doctor to change dosage based on antibiotic resistance in angiogram, they sometimes refuse,” he added.

“Antibiotic resistance may not be as grave as climate change but it is getting worse,” the physician said.

Padma Vibhushan Professor Manmohan Sharma, from the Institute of Chemical Technology, said India needs a vaccine to eliminate drug resistant tuberculosis. “Currently, India does not manufacture penicillin. We depend on imports. We are vulnerable if penicillin is not made available.”

The two-month long exhibition will focus on different microbes, how resistance generates and the spread of tuberculosis bacteria.

“We have kept the exhibition unique based on the country. In India, over the counter antibiotics and tuberculosis are two aspects we have captured,” said Sheldon Paquin, curator of Science Museum, London.

In one of the museum artifacts, scientist Alexander Fleming’s voice can be heard over a landline phone, in which he discusses penicillin’s discovery.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App