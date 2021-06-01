Hospitals can’t tie up with hotels for vaccine packages: Centre to states

For the differently-abled and the elderly, a vaccination set-up near their home is permitted. (Express Photo)

THE UNION health ministry on Monday reiterated that states will have to ensure that no private hospitals tie up with hotels to provide vaccination packages or hotel stays post-vaccination.

The development comes a day after Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday visited Lalit Hotel and found it was storing vaccine vials and providing rooms and meals as a package deal along with the inoculation.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a show cause notice to the hotel in Andheri (East) over various packages, ranging between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000, that the hotel was offering to people post-vaccination, including hotel stay and meals. The hotel, Pednekar said, had tied up with Criticare Hospital.

“We are waiting for the hotel to respond. Appropriate action will be taken based on what they say. The hotel was

displaying package rates on banners for post-vaccination,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Criticare Hospital said it had conducted a vaccination camp at the hotel for 750 officials of a private bank on May 22.

“The vaccines were carefully carried and officials inoculated with all the vital safety precautions. Further to this, we did the vaccination camp only for a single day. Criticare Hospital was not involved with any vaccination programme carried out in the hotel before or after 22 May 2021,” a spokesperson said.

An official, who was handling bookings for Lalit Hotel, remained unavailable for comment.

On May 29, the Centre had written to all states that vaccination is permissible only in government or private vaccination centre, inoculation centres set up in government offices to immunise their employees, private offices in case of a tie-up with a registered hospital, and temporary centres in housing societies, panchayat offices, community centres, schools, colleges, and old age homes.

For the differently-abled and the elderly, a vaccination set-up near their home is permitted.

“Apart from this, there are no other avenues to carry out vaccination under national Covid vaccination programme. Therefore, vaccination carried out in star hotels is contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately,” the Centre’s notification said.