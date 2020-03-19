Hospitality sector takes a beating, losses expected to be upwards of 70 per cent

The losses from which, although yet to be assessed by most, are expected to be significant, even by conservative estimates. (File Photo) The losses from which, although yet to be assessed by most, are expected to be significant, even by conservative estimates. (File Photo)

With the state government urging people to avoid gathering in large numbers and the city’s restaurants also facing an imminent shutdown in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, events like conferences, seminars and weddings have been struck out of the booking registers across leading hotels in the city, the losses from which, although yet to be assessed by most, are expected to be significant, even by conservative estimates.

Five-star hotels in the city have seen cancellations of events with some seeking rescheduling and others seeking a refund. Jasmine Purkait, a sales executive from the J W Marriot Hotel in Juhu, said that while many events have been cancelled, the hotel is trying to accommodate them at later dates. “We have 11 banquet spaces and March-April are usually good months for us (in terms of bookings). But in the wake of this virus, many of our clients have sought to cancel or reschedule their events since any public gathering is not allowed. We are trying to accommodate them in the months of June, July and August which are usually not very busy.”

For now, she said the hotel is only accepting bookings for residential rooms and guests are being allowed to enter after sanitising followed by most establishments since the outbreak in India, as advised by the Union ministry of health.

Meeta Bhatia, Vice President and General Manager, Le Meridien, Delhi, said that while there were cancellations of events in Delhi, the story across their hotels in the country was the same. “Since different state governments have laid down different rules, we are not allowing any gatherings of more than 50 people. Events in this month have been cancelled and those scheduled in May-June are also now tentative. Everybody is waiting and watching. The bigger worry at this time is for all of us to sail through this situation,” Bhatia said.

Bhatia said that the losses in terms of revenue are expected to be a ‘big number’ and business has been hit by about 75 per cent in the light of the COVID 19 outbreak.

Shekhar Pujari, manager at Shiv Sagar, a popular fast food chain, with 11 outlets in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, said that customers have dropped to about 10 per cent of what they usually have and the orders they receive are mostly takeaways. “Hardly anyone is coming to the restaurant. People are reluctant. This is how it has been for more than one week. About 30-35 per cent of our staff has also returned to their native places. Ninety per cent of our staff is from outside Mumbai but so far our kitchen staff is still here. So we have not shut down. If they too decide to go back we will have no option but to close down,” said Pujari.

He says the losses they are staring at were “beyond calculations”. Pujari said, “There are losses from all angles. Our payments for groceries, electricity, excise, GST have all piled up. It is the same thing everywhere. We are still a known brand so we are able to sustain ourselves but others are much worse off.”

Ashesh L Sajnani, Director, Opa Hospitality that runs the Le Café and Via Bombay restaurants in Chembur, said that both their dine-in restaurants have been closed and they have incurred losses of up to 70 per cent. “Both our dine-in restaurants have shut down completely, however, we are waiting for an update for the deliveries. Until we don’t have a final update, our deliveries will be on. There is about 70 to 75 per cent drop in customers ordering non-veg, which has also led to a certain amount of losses,” said Sajnani.

Even as the hospitality sector takes a beating with travel being treated like a taboo, for some, optimism is still on the horizon.

Devendra Parulekar, founder of Saffron Stays that has over 175 private vacation villas across India, said that they had seen 25 per cent cancellations until March 31 and this would mean a loss of 10 per cent of their annual sales.

“We expect that once this dies down and things return to normal — which is three-four weeks from now — everyone who has cancelled their international holidays will eventually look at visiting private vacation homes. Things will look up for us particularly from April 15 to June 15 — that’s when our business will totally rock. People are under house arrest and while it feels good for a while, they will eventually get bored of it and would want to step out for a quick getaway. People don’t want to take a risk by boarding a flight. So they will opt for a villa in Alibaug, a three-hour drive from Mumbai.”

The Marriott Hotels said on Wednesday, “The current travel climate has had some impact on the business environment, global travel has been affected. Given the uncertainty surrounding the … severity of the coronavirus situation, we cannot fully estimate the financial impact to our business at this time. Currently the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority. We have been through several crisis situations and we do believe this will come under control soon. And when it does it will be business as usual.”

