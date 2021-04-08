Hospitality industry in Mumbai holds silent protest against Covid curbs

On weekends, only home delivery is allowed between 7 am to 8 pm. However, following protests, BMC had allowed delivery of food through online service providers for 24 hours every day in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

Hoteliers across Maharashtra protested on Thursday against the government shutting down their in-dining service amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Hotel associations like FHRAI, HRAWI, NRAI, AHAR and other local associations held silent protests under the banner of United Hospitality Forum of Maharashtra. Under the campaign #MissionRoziRoti to highlight the hospitality industry’s desperate bid for survival, lakhs of restaurant owners and staffers stood outside their establishments holding placards.

“The hospitality industry demands fair play and justice. We request the government to either allow us to continue regular operations with mandated SOPs or permanently shut us down, rather than keep us half alive and in a state of misery. Whenever there is a rise in cases, the hospitality industry is targeted and victimised,” said Sherry Bhatia, president of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI).

“Through our silent protests, we are requesting the government to allow us resume work. If not, it must take care of our incomes. The industry should get a complete waiver on all statutory fees and taxes and establishments should not be billed for water and electricity for the duration of the curbs.”

According to the new curbs, takeaway, home delivery and parcel services are allowed from 7 am to 8 pm between Monday to Friday. On weekends, only home delivery is allowed between 7 am to 8 pm. However, following protests, BMC had allowed delivery of food through online service providers for 24 hours every day in Mumbai.