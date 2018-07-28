Hospitality firm running hotel from Pearl Residency, residents tell Bombay High Court

Pearl Residency in Prabhadevi. (Nirmal Harindran) Pearl Residency in Prabhadevi. (Nirmal Harindran)

Five residents of Pearl Residency, a 27-storey highrise in Prabhadevi, have moved the Bombay High Court against a hospitality company and some flat owners for allegedly leasing out 32 apartments and giving the residential premises the “identity of a hotel”. The petitioners have alleged that of the around 100 flats in the building, barely 12 to 15 were being used as residences. The court on Thursday allowed the plaintiffs to make Bennett Coleman and Co Limited (BCCL) a party to the civil suit. According to the petition, BCCL leased at least nine of the 32 flats.

The court has also asked Siesta Service Limited, the hospitality company, to file an undertaking stating that it would vacate these flats from where the company is allegedly running a hotel business. Further, it asked 15 flats owners to file affidavits, stating that they will not give their apartments under leave and license agreements for similar purposes. On July 19, the counsel for the BMC informed the HC that it had issued notices to 32 flats under Section 394 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act for trading without trade licenses.

While two flats were issued notices on April 3, the rest were issued notices on July 18. The counsel had said that BMC was going to initiate prosecution under Section 471 of the MMC Act that entails a fine for unauthorised trading or storage from the “errant” flat owners. The petitioners have urged the court to restrain the defendants from carrying on the “hotel business” in the building. They are also seeking damages for causing “private nuisance and/or aiding and abetting such nuisance” and for causing harassment, mental agony and discomfort.

The five petitioners — Ankit Lohia, Sanjay Gandhi, Varsha Kumar, Navneet Mohta and Sunil K Gidwani — have sought damages worth Rs 25 lakh each. The petition alleged that the operations of Siesta and the licensees of five flats, namely Bennett Coleman and Company Limited, “are a huge nuisance to the said society… there have been instances of guests… disturbing residents in the middle of the night”. The petition added that apart from the flats that have been given to the company, some of the defendant flat owners have rented out other apartments to corporates such as the Times of India group. “In June, 2017, there was a huge group of Miss India contestants (approximately 50 women)… bouncers (were) kept for them… (were) staying in the building.”

An email sent to Bennett Coleman and Co Limited seeking their comments on the case remained unanswered. When contacted, the petitioners also declined to comment on the matter. The petition has alleged that while Siesta Service Limited has claimed that it is engaged in facility management services, food solutions and corporate managed residences, it is operating a commercial hotel in Pearl Residency. “Though not called a hotel, the defendant no 1 is operating this hotel business by calling it a ‘corporate managed residence’/’guest house’,” it added.

According to the petitioners, the flats in their building have almost identical leave and license agreements that owners of around 40 to 50 flats had entered into with Siesta in 2016. The petition has named 23 defendants, including flat owners. Among them, while 16 are a part of one family and four part of another family that owns several flats, none of them reside in Pearl Residency. On July 18, Justice S J Kathawalla had noted in his order that the 16 defendants are the owners of 28 flats and had terminated the agreement executed by and between them and Siesta.

According to the petition, Siesta has listed the hotel — where guests are provided with facilities like wi-fi, house-keeping, laundry, food and beverages and room service — on various websites for online booking. “Popular websites… in fact show that defendant no 1’s hotel as a three-star hotel.” While Siesta charges around Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 per night per room, the security records of the society show that at least 300 to 400 people check into these flats every month, the petition said. Over a period of time, Siesta started letting out rooms for wedding parties and corporate training as well, it added. Around 50 flats are being used for carrying out commercial activities through Siesta, the petition said.

The petitioners have said that use of a residential building by defendants or any persons under them, including their licensee namely BCCL, to run a guest house in aid of commercial activities and for purposes other than private and domestic residence, is illegal. In any event, such arrangement is impermissible in a residential building under the bylaws of Pearl residency Co-operative Housing Society Limited, it added. Siesta Hospitality Services, meanwhile, in its petition has said that all over the world and in India, there are similar operations in the forms of OYO, Treebo, Airbnb, and FABHOTELS, all of which use the model of apartment stays.

“In the petitioners’ case, the issue is on far better footing in that the use is earmarked and exclusive (sic). None of these have ever been brought under licensing regimen,” it added.

