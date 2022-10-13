Hospital Services fraud case: Probe shifted to EOW from Azad Maidan Police

Nearly two months after the Azad Maidan Police registered an FIR against the Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) and four of its co-partners over an alleged fraud, the police commissioner has transferred the probe to the specialised Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police.

Police are yet to arrest the accused in the case, said officials on Wednesday. In the complaint, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused LHMS and others of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and causing death due to negligence, saying that they had bagged a contract in 2020 for operating jumbo centres amidst the Covid-19 pandemic by allegedly providing forged documents. One of the co-partners of LHMS — Sujit Patkar — is also said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut; and the three others were Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe. Somaiya also said that the LHMS does not have any experience in providing healthcare facilities.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer said, “We will investigate the matter further, and try to ascertain the roles of the people named in the FIR and take required action against them at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, Somaiya tweeted on Wednesday, “#SujeetPatker, colleague of #SanjayRaut, and #LifelineHospital Management Services 100 crore #Covid-19 centre scam investigation has now been shifted by @CPMumbaiPolice from the Azad Maidan Police to the Economic Offence Wing #EOW.”

Earlier, he also alleged that the company has been blacklisted by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which has also issued a direction for not awarding any contract to the said firm in Maharashtra. The firm, however, managed to procure a contract from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by fraud. According to statement released by Somaiya, “A partner of the Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm pretended to have experience in the medical field, when the firm had no prior experience in providing medical services to PMRDA, and after it was pointed out, the firm submitted forged documents to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and obtained a contract of a Jumbo Covid Centre. It has duped the government for its own benefits.”

“The firm has received an approximate Rs 38 crore from the Mumbai civic body by submitting payments for services rendered and work done at the Covid centres,” Somaiya had said in a statement to police, adding that the firm “cheated the common people, BMC as well as the government”. An investigator, meanwhile, said that Somaiya has alleged that the “firm’s inexperience in the field of healthcare and medical services” has cost the lives of people who got admitted to the jumbo centres, and thus, IPC Section 304(A) (death due to negligence) has been added in the FIR. A further investigation is underway, said the investigator, requesting anonymity.