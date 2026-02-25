Horse handler sentenced to two years in jail for 2017 death of six-year-old at South Mumbai park

Over eight years after a six-year-old girl fell off a horse and died at a park in South Mumbai, a sessions court on Tuesday sentenced the handler of the horse to two years imprisonment.

Sohan Chotu Jaiswal was found guilty under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the Indian Penal Code. He was acquitted of charges of rash and negligent driving.

Janhavi Mistry, a Girgaum resident and the daughter of a CEO of a private firm, was taking a ride on the horse at the Cooperage garden near Mantralaya on November 5, 2017 in the evening. She fell off the horse and sustained head injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.