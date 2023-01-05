Hopeful of getting semiconductor fabrication unit in UP soon: Yogi Adityanath

Beginning his two-day visit to Mumbai where he will meet leaders of India Inc in a bid to attract investments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he is keen to get a semiconductor fabrication unit in the state, and he will be successful in getting one during the Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held in Lucknow between February 10 and12).

“Country’s 45 per cent of mobile manufacturing is in Uttar Pradesh, and also 50 per cent of mobile repairing. The country’s first display manufacturing unit was set up in UP. If we have to grow in the area of ITMS (Information technology for Manufacturing Systems) then semiconductor is required, and you will see something related to that in this investor summit. During the investor summit you will see that we will be successful in attracting a semiconductor Fab unit in UP,” the CM said.

To tap big investors to boost the economic development and growth in his home state, Adityanath said his state has very good law and order now and offers opportunities to everyone. “UP has abundant water availability, great connectivity with a network of expressways, five international airports (three functional, two in the works), and it now also has come out of being landlocked because of the waterways,” he said.

The chief minister also said that the state is looking to develop various clusters in several parts of the state. “There will be clusters of industrial development, MSME, education, pharma, medical device, and textile parks. UP has a huge potential even in the services sector,” he said.

Addressing a gathering of prominent people from UP settled in Mumbai, the chief minister that “the new Uttar Pradesh” does not run away from challenges.

“You all have been witness to the changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh in the last five to six years. Uttar Pradesh, which was facing an identity crisis five years ago, is telling a new story of development today… Youths of Uttar Pradesh no more hide their identity and say with pride that ‘I am from Uttar Pradesh’,” he said.

“The people of Azamgarh did not even get dharamshala in Mumbai to stay, but today an airport and a university are being built in the same Azamgarh,” he added.

Claiming that women’s safety helped him come to power in the state for a record second consecutive term, Adityanath said: “Now, women feel safe, as cognisance is taken for each and every complaint filed by any woman immediately. We saw the results of these actions taken by the government, as during the elections, these women, who are 50 per cent of the total voters, came forward to vote in full force for the lotus (BJP’s electoral symbol).”

He also claimed that more than five lakh govt jobs were provided in a transparent manner during his rule “because of the increased faith of the youth in the government”. The visit of Adityanath marked the start of the domestic roadshows planned by the state government.