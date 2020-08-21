‘Hope Sushant Singh Rajput’s case doesn’t remain unresolved like Dabholkar murder’: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar. (File)

A day after the Supreme Court approved the transfer of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday took a swipe at the central investigating agency, stating that he hoped that the new investigation does not end up remaining unresolved like that of the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case, which is also being handled by CBI.

“I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case also under investigation by the CBI, which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved,” Pawar tweeted.

I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case also under investigation by the #CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 20, 2020

Anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune in 2013 while he was out for a morning walk. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2014, which till now has arrested eight persons and chargesheeted five of them.

Dabholkar’s family members have claimed that the CBI probe is incomplete and the masterminds behind the conspiracy are still unknown.

While he took a swipe at the CBI, Pawar also said that the state government will have to respect the judgment of the SC. “I am sure the Maharashtra government will respect the judgment of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process,” he added.

