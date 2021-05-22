Hope governor will decide on 12 MLCs’ nomination: Sena, NCP

A day after the Bombay High Court asked why Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had still not decided on the nomination of 12 people as members of the legislative council (MLCs), the NCP and the Shiv Sena on Saturday said they have been raising the same question and hope that the governor will take a decision and inform the HC.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said: “The elected government, the chief minister and other ministers are asking it. The governor’s failure to nominate 12 members is a violation of the Constitution, which has given him powers. You are insulting us.”

NCP Minister Nawab Malik said the governor has not decided on the 12 names, taking the advantage of no time limit prescribed by the law.

“Since the court has asked the question while hearing a public interest litigation, the governor may take a decision and will inform the court,” said Malik.

The 12 names were submitted to the governor on November 6, 2020, after the state cabinet’s approval.

Under Article 171 of the Constitution, the governor can nominate 12 members with special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service to the state legislative council.