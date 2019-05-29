Hookah parlour raided, seven held

Toggle Menu
The men were booked for serving a banned substance in addition to creating a potential fire hazard.

A hookah parlour, operating out of a fast food restaurant, in Ghatkopar was raided Tuesday. Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell), who was on night patrol, found that while a signboard outside advertised Jalsa Fast Food, a staircase inside led up to two stories where 29 men and women were being served hookah.

Police arrested two managers, a cashier and four waiters working at the parlour and let the customers go. The men were booked for serving a banned substance in addition to creating a potential fire hazard. “There were no windows inside and no other exits apart from the front entrance. There was a high risk of a major disaster in case of a fire,” a police officer said.

