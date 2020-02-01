Honking at Mumbai’s traffic signals may soon prolong wait

The police made the announcement on Friday on its official Twitter handle The police made the announcement on Friday on its official Twitter handle

With complaints of rigorous honking at traffic signals piling, the Mumbai Police has come up with the initiative ‘Honk More Wait More’, to curtail decibel levels at traffic signals.

Under the initiative, police are planning to configure traffic signals to stay red for a longer period if incessant honking cause the decibels levels to shoot up beyond 85 decibels (db).

Making the announcement on Friday on its official Twitter handle, the Mumbai Police also uploaded a 1.54-minute video of an experiment it had conducted at Marine Drive and CSTM junctions in November last year. The video also claims that the initiative will be rolled out in parts of the city soon.

“We are yet to decide on a date when we will be starting this. But recently we implemented it on a trial basis, for which we have even shot a video that was uploaded on Twitter. The video was released just to gauge the response of the people,” an official said.

A senior IPS officer said the police had installed decibel meters — instruments used to assess noise or sound levels by measuring sound pressure — at traffic signals. “As soon as it went above 85 db, we would reset the timings (red signal) manually… Now, we are in the process of making this automatic,” the officer said.

Traffic authorities said they have shortlisted 20 junctions across the city where they are planning to roll out the programme. “The junctions include those which see heavy vehicular movement or the ones adjacent to hospitals and schools,” an officer said.

When contacted, Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Barve, he said, “Our intention is to lower noise pollution across Mumbai.” Barve, however, refused to give a date on when the initiative will be implemented. The financial capital has around 36 lakh vehicles.

