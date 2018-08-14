Honk-free Mumbai walk on Independence Day

At least 10,000 cabs and private vehicles go to the airport every day to drop or pick up people. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) At least 10,000 cabs and private vehicles go to the airport every day to drop or pick up people. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Around 1,000 workers of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Mumbai will walk for 5 km around the airport on August 15 to pledge for honk-free Mumbai.

“Vehicular honking contributes to 70 per cent of the noise pollution in our environment, and has reached alarming level in cities, affecting our health. Although normal acceptable ambient sound levels for human habitation should be less than 55 decibels, honking generates noise of 110 decibels and more,” a statement from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL)

“Participants will include employees of Mumbai International Airport, CISF, Immigration, Customs and their friends and families. To spread the message amongst the masses, various acts like skits, dance performances, Flash mob etc has been organized to showcase the criticality of this initiative,” the statement added.

At least 10,000 cabs and private vehicles go to the airport every day to drop or pick up people.

