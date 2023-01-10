‘Honey-trapped’ man tries to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 28 crore into India; arrested in Mumbai

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Friday laid a trap and arrested an Indian national for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.810 kg of cocaine – worth Rs 28.10 crore in the international illicit drugs market – into the country, officers said. smuggle cocaine worth Rs 28 croreThe passenger, who claims to have been honey-trapped, was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

According to AIU officials, the cocaine was ingeniously concealed in layers in a specially designed false cavity in a duffel bag. During the course of investigation, AIU officials learnt that the passenger carried the cocaine after he was allegedly honey-trapped.

“The woman had contacted him over Facebook following which she first offered him a job opportunity and later got into intimate conversations with him,” said an official.

After falling prey to the trap and subsequently being promised monetary benefits, the passenger carried the contraband from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. “The cocaine was concealed in cloth samples. He was supposed to hand it over to a person in Delhi,” said an officer.