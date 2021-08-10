Homemaker tries to sell old sofa online, duped of Rs 92,000

A woman while trying to sell an old sofa online through an advertisement on an online marketplace was allegedly duped of Rs 92,000 by a cyber-fraudster who impersonated as a buyer and swindled the money from her mother-in-law’s bank account.

The woman, a resident of Chembur, is a homemaker and her husband runs a garment business. As per her complaint lodged on Sunday at the Chembur police station, on August 5, she gave an advertisement on OLX for selling her old sofa. The same day she received a phone call from the fraudster who said he ran a furniture shop in Andheri and wanted to buy her sofa.

Before cheating her, the accused won her trust by asking her to click on a voucher link sent to her mother-in-law’s Paytm account. The woman clicked on the link and Rs 4 was credited to the bank account.

After winning her trust, the fraudster sent another voucher link and asked her to click on it. The woman clicked on the link but this time Rs 12,000 got debited from her account. The woman told the accused that money got debited from her account but he said it was a technical error and sent a few more voucher links one by one and convinced her to click all of them and transferred out Rs 92,000 from the account. When the woman finally realised that she had been duped, she approached the police.

In a similar incident last month, a 19-year-old student from Matunga lost Rs 1.68 lakh to a cyberfraud while trying to sell a sofa online.