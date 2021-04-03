Home treatment at stake: As demand rises, hunt for oxygen cylinder gets harder in Aurangabad

Since March, the demand of medical oxygen has risen four fold. At present, 51 kilolitre of oxygen is supplied to each hospital for Covid-19 treatment per day. (Representational Photo/File)

AURANGABAD DISTRICT is staring at a shortage of oxygen cylinders for home treatment as their uptake increases with more people seeking home isolation due to scarcity of beds in local hospitals. The cost of these cylinders has also doubled owing to the rise in demand.

Aurangabad district, which recorded Maharashtra’s highest positivity rate at 43.8 per cent in March end, has all of its 2,124 oxygen beds occupied. Of 15,484 active cases, 4,600 are under home isolation. Most are mild, but some require oxygen support. Since March, the demand of medical oxygen has risen four fold. At present, 51 kilolitre of oxygen is supplied to each hospital for Covid-19 treatment per day. Aurangabad is also among the top 10 districts in India with maximum new Covid-19 caseload.

Muzammil Khan (40), a nurse at GMC Hospital, tested positive in March end. A day later, his 90-year-old father, Mustafa, and 40-year-old wife tested positive. “We had mild symptoms, but my father’s oxygen saturation dropped to 70. I am a nurse but I couldn’t find a hospital bed for him,” Khan said.

A doctor advised them to arrange for urgent oxygenation. Unable to step out due to home isolation, Khan desperately called oxygen suppliers, NGOs and friends to get an oxygen cylinder. After three days, an official of a private hospital, who knew Khan well, agreed to lend a cylinder.

Shaikh Sattar (51), a lab technician and a diabetic patient, was not as lucky. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 30. Soon he developed a severe cough and cold. His oxygen saturation dropped to 86. “I went to three hospitals. None had a spare cylinder to give. Oxygen beds have a waiting list,” he said. Eventually, on a doctor’s advice, Sattar started taking Favipiravir medicine to do without oxygen support at home.

“One cylinder can help only one patient at home. In a hospital, it can serve multiple patients,” said Abdul Hakim, owner of Zainab Enterprise that supplies oxygen to patients. The firm stopped supplying cylinders at home since a week owing to high demand in hospitals. The requirement has increased four-fold since March, from 200-250 to 800-900 cylinders a day. Hakim is unable to keep an emergency stock. “Since the demand has grown across Maharashtra, the supply is delayed from manufacturers,” he added.

The cost of these cylinders has also spiralled with refilling cost of a 7,000-litre cylinder increasing from Rs 150 to Rs 350. Advance deposit for cylinder is Rs 10,000, up from Rs 5,000.

Manish Mittal, owner of Sagar Gases that supplies oxygen to top hospitals in Aurangabad, said manufacturers have hiked oxygen price from Rs 10 per cubic metre to Rs 18. “The price hike is from the manufacturers’ end. Besides, I need more drivers and labourers to transport more oxygen. If I have to deliver a cylinder to someone’s home, additional transportation cost will be around Rs 100,” he added.

Mittal said the government has asked them to prioritise hospitals for oxygen supply, which will affect the home supply. Similar to an order passed last August, across Maharashtra, 80 percent of oxygen is reserved for medical use and the rest for industrial purposes.

“The high cost of oxygen is still manageable but the problem is lack of availability of oxygen for home treatment. If a patient neither gets a hospital bed nor an oxygen cylinder at home, how will they get treated,” asked Masihuddin Siddique from Global Foundation, an NGO, that has been working with Aurangabad district officials to help patients with medication.

Pharmacist Kishore Waghmare said suppliers also demand doctor’s prescription and doctors are scared to prescribe oxygen for patients, fearing government action.

Dr Sundar Kulkarni, Aurangabad civil surgeon, said there is no shortage of oxygen in the district. “For home treatment, a doctor should be willing to take full responsibility for treatment. Not all private doctors are ready to do that,” he added.

Aurangabad district has increased 3,000 isolation beds for Covid patients in the past one month. Officials said, of 20,084 isolation beds, they have beds vacant for mild patients, not for moderately or severely ill cases. Marathwada’s largest government hospital, Government Medical College (GMC) in Aurangabad, has 10 patients in waiting for Covid treatment. GMC Dean Dr Kananbala Yelikar herself got admitted in a Pune hospital for Covid-19 treatment this week.