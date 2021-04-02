Home quarantine for asymptomatic senior citizens, co-morbid group & breastfeeding mothers post evaluation

Amid rise in the daily Covid-19 caseload, the BMC on Thursday tightened its home quarantine and segregation norms (File)

Amid rise in the daily Covid-19 caseload, the BMC on Thursday tightened its home quarantine and segregation norms. Now, asymptomatic patients who are senior citizens, people with co-morbidities and breastfeeding mothers, can stay in home quarantine after evaluation by the concerned medical officer in consultation with the family doctor.

All other asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic (without comorbidities) groups are also allowed home quarantine but do not need to go through evaluation.

The data from BMC shows that nearly 80 to 85 per cent of the patients in the city are asymptomatic and only require home isolation. Of the total 13,936 hospital beds kept aside for serious and moderately ill Covid-19 patients, 3,583 beds are available at present.



Considering that patients, especially those above 60 years, can develop symptoms after one week of diagnosis, the guidelines issued on Thursday directed healthcare workers to visit patients’ homes for regular check-ups during the quarantine period. The staffers have also been asked to contact all patients over the phone on the fifth and seventh day of quarantine for a health update.

“Patients in home isolation should be admitted to the hospital immediately if their symptoms worsen. The decision will be made by the treating medical officer and medical expert,” read the guidelines.

All patients in home isolation have been directed to regularly monitor their health.

“At least 10 per cent of all patients in home isolation should be paid a visit by dedicated medical teams at their homes daily,” the guidelines said.