Home minister calls meeting with police, CID & prosecutors to discuss future action

A day after stating that the state government was looking for former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday called a meeting of senior police officers from Mumbai and Thane, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and prosecutors to decide on action to be taken against him.

Five FIRs and two inquiries have been registered against Singh in the state. Also, he has not appeared before the Chandiwal Commission – set up to investigate allegations of corruption made by Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh – that has already issued a bailable warrant against him. There is a likelihood that a non bailable warrant may be issued against Singh if he does not appear before the commission on October 6.

Singh had gone on leave from his positing as DG Home Guards on May 5 citing health concerns. He had left for Chandigarh from Mumbai and extended his leave citing poor health. He was shunted out as the Mumbai Police commissioner after the Ambani terror scare case earlier this year.

A government official said, “He has not submitted any medical certificate for seeking an extension of leave. He has not reported to work since May 5. We are likely to constitute a medical board that will decide if he needs further leave. It could lead to the initiation of suspension proceedings against him.”

The official added that suspension of senior IPS officers also involves the Union government. “The state government wants to ensure that all proper procedures are followed before suspending him so that it does not lead to any issues with the Centre… We are taking legal opinion in the matter since we do not want the suspension to be challenged,” the official said.

The official further said that swift action will also be taken on the FIRs registered against Singh and the two inquiries being conducted by the state Anti Corruption Bureau.

Last month, the DGP had sent a proposal to the home department seeking the suspension of Singh and other policemen who have been named in the five FIRs.

The department, however, returned the proposal asking the DGP to provide details of charges against the individual officers.

Patil on Thursday had said the state government was looking Singh and that it was not a “good thing” if he left the country. Patil was responding to reports about investigating agencies fearing that Singh had fled the country.

Soon after cases were registered against him, two look out circulars were issued against Singh. The police have also sought information from immigration authorities to find out if he had left the country but there is no record of any such travel, said officials.