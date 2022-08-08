Home guards to be deployed on under-repair Mumbai-Goa highway to prevent accidents

August 8, 2022 12:43:57 am
To ensure that there are no accidents on the four-lane Mumbai-Goa highway that is being repaired at various spots, 147 home guards will be deployed at various accident-prone spots. This has been done keeping an eye on the upcoming festive season, especially in the Konkan belt — through which the highway passes — that will see a lot of traffic on the road.
An official said, “For a period of three months since August 1, we have decided to place home guards at these spots in order to avoid accidents on the highway.” The repair work on the highway has been underway for over a decade now but there are still spots where there are major potholes and the quality of the road is bad.”
The official added that deploying home guards could be the key to securing the Konkon belt of the highway, especially in view of the Gokulashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals that are celebrated in a big way in the region.
There are a total of seven highway traffic police outposts along the highway — at Mahad, Palaspe, Vakan, Mahad, Kashedi, Chiplun, Hatkhamba and Kasal. “We have issued an order whereby the staff strength of each outpost will be increased with the deployment of 21 home guards,” the official said.
The staff at the outpost are expected to help accident victims, check the quality of vehicles and ensure unhindered movement of traffic. The additional home guard personnel will be present at these outposts for a period of 24 hours.
An official said during the monsoon, there is also a fear of landslides on the highway and hence, having a higher number of personnel to help will be vital at this time.
Earlier this year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had said that the repair work, which is on at 11 places along the highway, will be completed in a year’s time.
