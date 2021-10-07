Home dept official appears before ED in Deshmukh case

Kailas Gaikwad, a deputy secretary in the home department, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning for questioning in the Anil Deshmukh case. He was questioned for nearly seven hours.

Gaikwad is in charge of the IPS establishment in Mantralaya and looks after transfers, postings and inquiries.

He had been asked to appear before the ED twice. ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh when he was home minister. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after then Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh made allegations.

Deshmukh is accused of allegedly misusing his post while serving as home minister. It is also alleged that the leader through API Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family.

The CBI filed its FIR against Deshmukh on April 21 this year based on a Bombay High Court ruling on April 5. However, Deshmukh has repeatedly denied any misconduct and is now missing.

The ED had arrested Anil Deshmukh’s private secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Shinde after raids in Mumbai and Nagpur on them and Deshmukh. His son-in-law was previously questioned by the CBI regarding the leak of an inquiry report.