Hold exams as per schedule, issue notices to those on strike, Maharashtra govt tells universities

A day after state universities like the Mumbai University and Shivaji University in Kolhapur cancelled exams due to non-teaching staff boycotting exam-related works, the state higher and technical education department on Friday issued a notice reprimanding all non-agricultural universities.

The notice, issued by Principal Secretary (Higher and Technical Education) Vikaschandra Rastogi, said that when the government is already in talks with the non-teaching staff association in regard to their pending demands, universities postponing exams without any prior notice is a serious issue. It instructed universities to find alternative ways to hold exams as per schedule and issue showcause notices to members of non-teaching staff on strike.

The letter addressed to the vice-chancellors of all non-agricultural universities stated, “The statewide association of non-teaching staff from universities and colleges wrote to the state about their demands on January 13, which included warning of agitation on February 2 and call of indefinite strike from February 20. Considering this, a meeting was held with the higher and technical education minister on February 1 with members of the association. Following a lengthy discussion on their demands, the minister assured them of a positive result. And yet amid all this, it has come to our notice that Shivaji University, Kolhapur and Mumbai University postponed their exams without giving any prior notice to the state.”

“According to Maharashtra University Act, 2016, it is the responsibility of the universities to conduct exams as per schedule. Universities should prepare an action plan to conduct exams on time. While the staff should be encouraged to withdraw their protest, showcause notices should be issued to those still going ahead with the plan of strike.”

The Mumbai University had on Thursday called off all exams to be held from February 3.

The non-teaching staff of all non-agricultural universities have boycotted exam-related work owing to their long-pending demands, such as delay in implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, non-payment of arrears and posts going vacant, among others.