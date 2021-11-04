Hockey players Monika Malik, Vandana Katariya from CR to get Arjuna Award

The Central Railway’s (CR) Monika Malik and Vandana Katariya will receive the prestigious Arjuna Award for their excellent performance during the recently held Olympic Games at Tokyo.

Malik and Katariya, who worked as head TC in Mumbai Division, have been promoted as officer on special duty.

Malik was a part of Indian women’s hockey team that secured a place in the semi-finals. Monika made her second consecutive Olympic appearance after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Katariya, also a part of the women’s hockey team, has the distinction of being the only woman who scored a hattrick in field hockey at any Olympic Games. Vandana scored her hattrick against South Africa.

“Central Railway always encourages their sportspersons to set high standard and supports them in every step of the way… the performance of hockey players to take India to the semi-final elucidates that,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager (CR).