Hoax call to Nagpur Police claims bomb placed at residences of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan

AN UNIDENTIFIED person on Tuesday called up the Nagpur Police control room and claimed that bombs have been planted at several places in Mumbai, including residences of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Sources said police carried out searches and prime facie it appears to be a hoax call.

An officer from Mumbai Police said the Nagpur Police control room had received the call on Tuesday. The Nagpur Police then alerted the Mumbai Police, following which bomb squad teams carried out searches at all the locations mentioned by the caller.

Read | How hoax calls became the new headache for Mumbai Police

The caller further told Nagpur Police that 25 persons had already reached Dadar and they planned to execute further attacks, according to a police officer.

An officer said that since the call was received by the Nagpur Police, an FIR will likely be registered there.