Hoax call creates scare at Mumbai airport

The Mumbai Police Traffic control room received a hoax call on Tuesday afternoon that claimed the lives of 16 staffers at the city airport were in danger.

A police officer from Sahar police station in Andheri (east) said, “A person called the Mumbai Traffic police control room around 3 pm on Tuesday and said that the lives of 16 staffers at the airport were in danger. The caller did not mention whether the threat was to the domestic or the international wing. So local police, crime branch, ATS, Bomb squad, Quick Response Team (QRT) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were pressed into service. They carried out a search operation at all sensitive locations within the airport but found nothing.”

Consequently, an FIR has been registered under sections 505 (public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against unknown persons. “A probe is on to identify the hoax caller,” Dinkar Shilvate, a senior police inspector at the Sahar police station, said.