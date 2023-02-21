Hoax bomb threat: Call IPS officer received from ‘number of NCP MLA’ traced to China

The Mumbai Police has found that the server from where its Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Praveen Padwal received a hoax bomb threat call purportedly from the cellphone number of an NCP MLA was located in China.

According to police, the ‘miscreant who made the phone call from China’ used a spoofing software to display the cellphone number of MLA Mane during the phone call to Padwal. Police will write to the Chinese government through a letter rogatory (LR) as per the procedure to get more information about the accused, said officials.

It was revealed during investigation that Mane’s cellphone was ‘actually not used’ to make the call, said an officer, adding, “There are spoofing softwares that give you the option of displaying whasoever’s cellphone number you want on the caller ID, even though the number is not used,” an officer said. “Further backtracking, the software used to spoof the phone call led us to a China-based server. While we suspect that the spoofing was done from the said Chinese server, a thorough technical investigation is underway.”

At 1.11 pm on February 13, Padwal received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller asked Padwal to send his personnel to Maharashtra’s Mira Bhayandar as a blast was planned there. When Padwal asked the caller about his identity, he identified himself as MLA Mane and cut the phone call.

The Gamdevi police registered an FIR on Friday and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the matter, said officials.

In August 2022, the Mumbai traffic police control room had received a text message on its WhatsApp number from a Pakistani cellphone number about a 26/11 type terror strike in the city. It also had names and cellphone numbers of some Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers, which it claimed were involved in the plot.

Police later found out that the text message was sent through a virtual private network (VPN), based in the UK. Eventually, police could not zero down on the accused. “The role of external agencies in such hoax calls or threat text messages cannot be ruled out in order to keep the law enforcement agencies busy … There does not appear to be a motive for anyone to use these technologies to meddle with police,” an officer said.