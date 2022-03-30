Hitman held in Varanasi for killing businessman in Virar

A 34-year-old hitman who, along with his aides, allegedly shot dead a businessman in Virar (east) in broad daylight on February 26 this year, has been traced and arrested from Varanasi on Tuesday.

He is being brought back to Mumbai.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police that made the arrest said the shooter was wanted in two more murders and a murder attempt case in Mumbai and Mira Road.

The shooter, identified as Rahul Virendra Sharma, is a resident of Varanasi.

His aide Abhishek Singh alias Ankur, also from Varanasi, has also been arrested from Varanasi with the help of local police and Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

On February 26 around 1.25 pm, now arrested duo, along with one Manish Singh alias Sonu and another unknown accused, allegedly conspired and fired at Samarjeet alias Samay Vikramsingh Chouhan, 35.

The incident took place in a busy market place on 90 feet road in Manvelpada in Virar (East).

Chouhan had a vegetable trading business and was also a small-time builder in Virar and reportedly had a rivalry over development of a building in the area.

Based on CCTV footage, Sharma’s role was established. A team of officers tapped informers in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Virar, Mira Road and learnt that Sharma was in UP.

The police said Sharma is wanted since 2013 for murder of one Vijay Pujari alias Batta in Khar (east) and an FIR for murder is registered against him at Nirmal Nagar police station.

Another murder attempt on Ajil Shaikh was also registered at Nirmal Nagar in 2013.

A third case of murder is registered against Sharma in 2015 at Mira Road where he allegedly murdered Bunty Pradhan.

In all the cases, Sharma reportedly fired at his victims and was never arrested.