Hit by rain, teacher protests, Mumbai’s SIR falls behind; officials may seek extension

Mumbai is likely to seek an extension of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as progress in the enumeration exercise has remained slow, with officials blaming heavy rain and resistance from teachers assigned as booth-level officers (BLOs).

Senior officials overseeing the exercise said a formal request would be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) only towards the end of the enumeration phase, if the pace does not improve.

“We are likely to seek an extension, but only towards the end of the exercise. Heavy rains slowed down the process, but now there will be steady progress. Based on how it goes, the request will be sent,” a senior official from the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office, which oversees the exercise in the district’s 26 Assembly constituencies, told The Indian Express.

Booth Level Officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Sion, koliwada, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Booth Level Officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Sion, koliwada, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The slow pace is reflected in the numbers. According to data from the office of Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), only 33.84 per cent of enumeration forms had been distributed in Mumbai city and 25.16 per cent in Mumbai Suburban by Monday morning. Digitisation has been even slower, with only 8.1 per cent of forms uploaded in Mumbai city and 3.71 per cent in Mumbai Suburban, making both among the state’s slowest districts in digitising enumeration forms.

Across Maharashtra, 65.25 per cent of forms had been distributed by Monday morning, while 18.8 per cent had been digitised. Hingoli led the state, with 99.88 per cent of forms distributed, followed by Dhule at 97.01 per cent.

Booth Level Officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Sion, koliwada, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Booth Level Officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Sion, koliwada, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Officials attributed Mumbai’s slow progress to heavy rain during the first 10 days of the exercise and logistical challenges faced by BLOs.

“Most of the booth-level officers assigned to Dahisar are from Vasai and Virar. It was practically impossible for them to go door-to-door during the rains,” said an Electoral Registration Officer overseeing the process in the constituency. “But progress will pick up now, and a lot of the enumeration will be done over the weekend.”

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Mumbai has around 10,000 BLOs, each responsible for verifying between 900 and 1,200 voters through door-to-door visits, collecting signatures and uploading the data digitally.

Teachers’ resistance slowed the process

The exercise also faced resistance from teachers, many of whom were assigned BLO duties while continuing with regular school work.

Former Congress corporator Mohsin Haider, in a letter to the Andheri Tehsildar, alleged that the exercise had “come to a near standstill” in several parts of Andheri, claiming residents were unable to reach their designated BLOs. Congress MLA Amin Patel also raised the issue in the Assembly, demanding an extension to the exercise.

Booth Level Officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Sion, koliwada, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Booth Level Officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Sion, koliwada, Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Following objections from teachers, the BMC and the Maharashtra Education Department reduced school hours in BMC schools and asked institutions to ease the workload of teachers assigned election duty. A protest by teachers’ unions was also held at Azad Maidan last week.

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Officials said that despite the opposition, most teachers have since begun participating in the exercise.

Some, however, continue to resist. Parag Ladsheth Salgaonkar, a Class X mathematics teacher at Kalina Education Society’s Hans Bhugra High School, said he was among five teachers who received show-cause notices warning of possible legal action for failing to report for BLO duty.

“Our principal had requested that teachers be relieved because of a shortage of staff. Despite that, five of us received show-cause notices,” Salgaonkar said, adding that they had submitted their replies to the authorities.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office, however, said it was too early to decide on an extension.

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“We cannot ask for an extension in the second week of the exercise. We will review the numbers in the last week of July. If required, a proposal will be sent to the Election Commission only then. As of now, no such request has been made,” a senior CEO office official said.